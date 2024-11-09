Dallas Trinity FC Rallies Back, Takes Down Lexington SC 3-2

November 9, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

LEXINGTON, Kentucky - Dallas Trinity FC (4-1-4, 16 points) defeated Lexington SC (2-7-2, eight points) in exhilarating fashion on Saturday night at Lexington SC Stadium, 3-2.

GAME-WINNER FOR GRACIE

Midfielder Gracie Brian found the back of the net for a 90th minute game-winner off the bench. The Frisco, Texas native and TCU alum now has two goals on the season, with her first coming on October 6 at Spokane Zephyr FC.

FIRST GOALS FOR DANIELSSON & HINTZEN

Forward Cyera Hintzen (81') and midfielder Jenny Danielsson (89') both scored their first goals of the season. Hintzen, who hails from Garland, Texas, also provided the assist on Brian's game-winning goal (90').

NOTABLES

- Dallas Trinity FC is now 4-1-4 (16 points) on the season and sits in third place in the USL Super League standings.

- Fourteen players saw action for Dallas against Lexington.

- DTFC's unbeaten streak extends to five and the team is now 2-1-2 on the road this season.

- Forward Rachel Pace made her first start of the season, logging the full 90 minutes.

- Forward and academy player Sealey Strawn tallied her first assist of the season on Dannielson's equalizing goal (89').

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will return home. They face off against Spokane Zephyr FC (2-4-4, 10 points) on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. CT from Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match will stream on Peacock and USL on YouTube.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On what the win says about Dallas Trinity FC...

"I think prior to the Carolina game, people were starting to say, 'Yeah, they're a good football team, they don't score enough but they're vulnerable defensively.' I think that we've changed people's mindsets in terms of our ability to go and try to find a way to win and get the ball over the line. We had some draws earlier on in the season and now I think we're turning draws into wins."

On being part of a comeback victory like tonight...

"It's been quite a long coaching career that I've had. After securing the win last week against Fort Lauderdale in the 87th minute and now tonight, I've definitely never had back-to-back comebacks like this. I've been in tightly fought games, but I think more of those were to gain a point rather than three. Tonight was special and nights like tonight bring the group even closer together, when you bring players off the bench that can have such an incredible impact."

Midfielder Gracie Brian

On her game-winning goal...

"I knew coming into the game that I wanted to try to get into the box and find the goal. I just saw Cyera dribbling forward and I used all my effort to get into the box. She made it so easy for me to finish and I just tapped it in. A lot of credit to her coming off the bench and doing her thing."

On heading back home on a five-game unbeaten streak...

"I think that playing at home is always a great feeling. It's hard being on the road, but for us we know we have things that we want to work on. Now that we have a little more time, we're going to focus and keep the character that we just want to keep fighting. We want to outwork every single team that we play and I think that we did that tonight."

