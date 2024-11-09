Carolina Ascent FC Earns Sixth Clean Sheet in 0-0 Draw Against Spokane Zephyr

November 9, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent Football Club extended its unbeaten streak to 11 games with another clean sheet in a 0-0 draw against Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday evening at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Carolina Ascent is on the road on Saturday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m. against Tampa Bay Sun FC. The match can be streamed on Peacock.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Carolina Ascent started on the front foot with multiple quality chances in the opening 10 minutes. #10 Rylee Baisden had a pair of shots just off target, and #5 Jaydah Bedoya almost got on the end of a long ball, but the goalkeeper saved it.

The hosts almost scored the opening goal in the 19th minute with a cross from Baisden to Bedoya, but it was ruled offside. Baisden connected with #19 Ashlynn Serepca in the 37th minute for a chance in the center of the penalty area, but Serepca's shot was blocked.

Carolina Ascent held a majority of the possession in the first half, but Spokane had a few dangerous chances. #1 Meagan McClelland made a crucial deflection on a shot in the 39th minute to keep it scoreless at the break.

Halftime: Carolina Ascent FC 0, Spokane Zephyr FC 0.

Neither team had many attacking chances in the opening parts of the second half. Serepca struck a shot on target in the 73rd minute that took a deflection on its way to the goal, but goalkeeper #0 Hope Hisey still grabbed it. A few minutes later, #2 Josie Studer sent a looping cross into the penalty area which Hisey bobbled but eventually secured.

After a Carolina Ascent corner kick in the 87th minute, Spokane had a breakaway towards goal. J. Studer sprinted with the Zephyr attacker and pressured her enough for the shot to not challenge McClelland.

Just as stoppage time was beginning, #11 Jaida McGrew sent a dangerous cross through the penalty area. #14 Taylor Porter got a toe on it, but it was not enough to direct it towards goal.

On the other end, McClelland made a crucial save on a shot from distance by #8 Jodi Ülkekul. The Carolina goalkeeper tipped it over the crossbar onto the top of the net. Carolina Ascent survived another scare on defense as Spokane rattled a shot off the post in stoppage time.

Fulltime: Carolina Ascent FC 0, Spokane Zephyr FC 0.

NOTABLES:

Carolina Ascent FC extended its unbeaten streak to 10 matches this season.

#1 Meagan McClelland earned her league-leading sixth clean sheet.

Carolina Ascent was held scoreless for the second time this season.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole

Overall Thoughts on the Match:

"We're lucky to get a point. I thought we created some really good chances, and I thought we played some really good football, but for me the game was way too open, way too loose and way too undisciplined defensively. It's funny, it's the games we're undisciplined defensively we get a shutout. Spokane had some good chances. I think we created some good opportunities, but for me way too undisciplined defensively."

On the Story of the Game Tonight:

"I thought we started really brightly. You think if we started with a goal at the right time we might keep that momentum rolling. After that, Spokane rightfully so came into the game and looked good. But we had some really, clear cut chances that we didn't put away, and they had some clear cut chances that we're not used to conceding those types of chances

#1 Meagan McClelland

On the gritty defensive performance

"Not every game is going to go our way. It's important that we bend but don't break, and I felt that really happened in this game. We gave up some opportunities, we had some big tackles and saves, but we stayed strong and got out with a point. Obviously, we want three [points], but sometimes it's a messy game."

#10 Rylee Baisden

On the need to finish in the final third

"We had a lot of good chances. We're doing better in the final third, but we need to find the back of the net. It's as simple as that."

On the draw

"We made some silly mistakes in cheap areas. We kind of did it to ourselves honestly. To come away with one point, we're very lucky tonight. Happy to come away with one point, and we're still undefeated."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

Carolina Ascent FC faces Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium. The match can be streamed on Peacock.

