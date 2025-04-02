Dallas Trinity FC Beats DC Power FC, 1-0

April 2, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (9-5-6, 33 points) beat DC Power FC (3-10-6, 15 points) 1-0 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium on Wednesday night. The match attendance was 2,284 for the midweek match.

Dallas opened up the scoring in the first half thanks to a free kick by midfielder Chioma Ubogagu in the 23rd minute of play. The team's defense remained strong throughout the match, giving DTFC the three points at home in a shutout win.

ANOTHER ONE

Goalkeeper Madison White secured her eighth clean sheet of the season tonight versus DC. The Plano native leads the USL Super League in shutouts this season.

FLAWLESS FREE KICK

Midfielder Chioma Ubogagu scored her fourth goal of the season by way of a free kick in the 23rd minute of play in the first half. Ubogagu is second on the team in goals scored this season.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC is now 9-5-6 (33 points) on the season and climbs up to second place in the USL Super League standings.

14 players saw action for Dallas against DC.

After tonight's win, Dallas now has a 1-0-2 record versus DC this season; they previously drew on Sep. 7 (1-1) and Oct. 16 (0-0).

Dallas Trinity FC improves to 5-2-4 at home this season.

Dallas amassed 18 shots (five on target), compared to DC's seven shots (two on target).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will hit the road as they face Lexington SC (4-11-4, 16 points) on Sunday, April 6. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. CT at Lexington SC Stadium. All matches will stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

Thoughts on tonight's match...

"I think tonight that was hugely important to bounce back after a disappointing performance. I think tonight we were really, really good."

Midfielder Chioma Ubogagu

Thoughts on tonight's match...

"As a team we just knew it was gonna take everyone. We have had a lot of games in a short amount of time, so we knew we were going to use everyone. Everyone was just staying ready and doing their job when their number was called to get three points."

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.