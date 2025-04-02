Brooklyn FC and UnitedGoals USA to Host Youth Soccer Tournament at Maimonides Park on May 10

April 2, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y., April 3, 2025 - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) and UnitedGoals USA will host the 3v3 Coney Island Kickoff, a youth soccer tournament at Maimonides Park on Saturday, May 10, ahead of Brooklyn FC's home match against Spokane Zephyr FC. Registration is now open.

The tournament runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features U10, U12, and U14 boys' and girls' divisions. All registered players receive a free ticket to the Brooklyn FC match at 6 p.m. Families and friends can purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate. Select participants will walk out with Brooklyn FC players during pre-match ceremonies or introduce them on the field. Division winners will take part in a special pregame experience, including lining the walk-out tunnel as players enter the pitch.

"This tournament connects Brooklyn FC to the next generation of players and fans," said Jamie Terrell, director of partnerships at Brooklyn FC. "It's about building a matchday experience that reflects our community as competitive, joyful, and rooted in the future of the game."

UnitedGoals USA expects to welcome around 30 youth teams, totaling more than 125 local soccer families. Organizers will offer entertainment between the tournament and kickoff, with additional experience details to be announced.

"We're excited to welcome young athletes to Maimonides Park for a special day of soccer and community engagement," said Colin Gorini, founder of UnitedGoals USA. "This tournament is a great opportunity for local players to compete in a professional environment while connecting with Brooklyn FC and its passionate fanbase."

Brooklyn FC will share updates and event highlights in the lead-up to matchday.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from April 2, 2025

Brooklyn FC and UnitedGoals USA to Host Youth Soccer Tournament at Maimonides Park on May 10 - Brooklyn FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.