Zephyr Aims for First Win as They Host Carolina Ascent FC

September 12, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







In their second of three home matches in September, Spokane Zephyr FC will host Carolina Ascent FC at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sunday evening.

Sunday's match will be STEM Night with a fun science project on the concourse, courtesy of Mobius. In addition to this activity, Sunday's theme is "Brilliant." Zephyr FC matches will feature themes around a word that connects with the club's values and brand.

Zephyr is coming off a 1-1 draw Sunday, Sept. 8, against Brooklyn FC. They currently sit fifth in the USL Super League standings with a record of 0-0-2.

Taryn Ries scored her first goal of the season after finding the back of the net in the 35th minute off a cross from Emina Ekić.

Zephyr was able to hold onto the 1-0 lead until the 85th minute, when Izzy Nino saved a shot inside the penalty box that rebounded to a Brooklyn forward who was fouled by Nino resulting in a penalty for Brooklyn. Jessica Garziano converted the penalty and Spokane was unable to respond, resulting in the draw.

Both Gonzaga product Jodi Ülkekul and forward Jenny Vetter made their debuts for Spokane against Brooklyn FC.

Carolina defeated Fort Lauderdale United FC 2-1 on Friday, Sept. 6. They currently sit at the top of the USL Super League standings with a record of 2-0-1.

Carolina secured the first multi-goal match in league history against Fort Lauderdale. Renée Guion scored an olimpico in the 26th minute and, in the 69th minute, Jill Aguilera scored off a cross. Fort Lauderdale scored at the beginning of second-half stoppage time to get on the scoresheet.

Carolina's latest signing, Addisyn Merrick, made her first start just a day after being announced as a member of the club. The defender is a signing from Utah Royals FC following her four-year tenure in the National Women's Soccer League. She was fundamental to Carolina's back line against Fort Lauderdale.

This is the first time the two teams will meet. Carolina currently sits first in the league and is the only team with multiple wins. Spokane is still in search of their first win in club history.

Kickoff on Sunday will be at 6 p.m. and the match will broadcast on Peacock TV. Zephyr has one more match at home in Zeptember, playing host to DC Power FC on Sept. 22.

