With Bern's Steak House and More, Tampa Bay Sun FC Unveils All-Local

September 12, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Headlined by an all-local slate of vendors and the first-ever stadium concessions from Bern's Steak House, Tampa Bay Sun FC has unveiled its "Taste of Tampa" food selections, which fans can sample at Riverfront Stadium for the remainder of the professional women's soccer team's inaugural season.

The options will touch every taste bud, from classic hotdogs to crisp salads to cutting-edge charcuterie. Delicious dessert tastes include gourmet popcorn in a one-of-a-kind Sunchaser Mix and ice cream sandwiches crafted from Bern's renowned Macadamia Nut Ice Cream. Wash it down with soft drinks, beer, wine, and cocktail options from Cru Hospitality Group.

"We are beyond excited to partner with the Tampa Bay Sun in providing an amazing food and beverage experience that matches the excitement of the Tampa Bay Sun," said Cru Hospitality Group CEO Kyle King. "We have been working with the Sun to curate an amazing beverage menu for the fans, which includes a signature cocktail, froze, beer garden, and many family-friendly options."

All the food vendors have several items on their menus, from veggie-filled wraps to sizzling smash burgers.

Bern's and Haven - Classic Steak Sandwich

Bern's Steak House and its sister concept, Haven, unveil their first-ever stadium concessions, including the Classic Steak Sandwich with peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheddar whiz.

Small Giant - Loaded Nachos

Located in Downtown Tampa's Water Street, Small Giant Bar and Restaurant delivers a kick of savory and spicy flavors with queso, mojo pork, guacamole, pickled jalapenos, and more.

Greenlane - Caesar Salad

As Greenlane's fresh salad restaurants expand across Tampa Bay, three of their favorites are on the menu to satisfy Tampa Bay Sun FC fans: Caesar, Mexicali, and Harvest salads.

San Valentino Italian Market - Charcuterie Box

A refreshing sampling of cheeses, meats, fruits, and veggies await inside the Charcuterie Box from San Valentino Italian Market, which also serves vegetarian options.

Diggy Dogs - The Diggy Dog Hotdog

With some dogs sprinkled with bacon bits and others smothered in mac 'n' cheese, a ton of toppings are available; their Diggy Dog Hotdog keeps it simply delicious, with mustard, ketchup, relish, and onions.

Salty Sisters Gourmet Popcorn - Sunchaser Mix

Handcrafted daily in small batches, ingredients like real cheese and gourmet chocolates go into Salty Sisters' bursting-with-flavor popcorn bags; on gameday, the yellow-and-blue Sunchaser Mix stands out.

Harry Waugh Dessert Room at Bern's - Macadamia Nut Ice Cream Sandwich

It took Bern seven years to get the recipe just right for his famous Macadamia Nut Ice Cream, which is served up for soccer fans at the center of a thick, frosty ice cream sandwich.

These "Taste of Tampa" items will be available at Tampa Bay Sun FC's remaining 13 home games in the team's inaugural regular season. Home games are on Saturday nights at 7 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium on the campus of Blake High School.

Tickets, season passes, and group discounts are available now at TampaBaySunFC.com.

The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club's next home game is this Saturday, August 24, at 7 p.m. against D.C. Power. Limited tickets are still available for Saturday's game, which celebrates Women's Equality Night.

