DTFC Meet the Team - Sam Meza

September 12, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







This week, we got to know Dallas native and the first Dallas Trinity player to score in The Cotton Bowl Stadium- Sam Meza and learned more about her journey as a soccer player, and all of the clubs that have led her back home to DTFC.

Q: Tell me about your soccer journey up until this point?

A: I started playing soccer when I was three, I grew up around soccer, my dad and my mom played, so it was just natural for me to play. I started on a rec team, and then my big first team at the time was called X Selects, and then I moved up to FC Dallas and was with FC Dallas for a couple of years, then that team moved to Sting, from Sting I went to DKSC, with coach Juan, and then shortly after I played for Solar and I ended my youth career with Solar. I played with the U15 US National Team and the U17 AND U20 National Team. I went to the University of North Carolina for soccer, and just recently I got drafted to the Seattle Reign and currently I am on loan for Dallas Trinity FC.

Q: What made you choose DTFC?

A: It's home. I am from Dallas and it is always nice to be home and be around family and friends. I have spent the last four to five years away from home so it is nice to be back home.

Q: What are you most excited about this season?

A: It is a new year and season for everybody, so it is exciting to kick it off and start.I believe we are one of the best, if not the best teams in the league, so we want to win the league and bring Dallas a championship.

Q: What is your favorite soccer memory?

A: It was U15 with the national team and we went to CONCAF, we played Canada in the final. That was a big rivalry game and the whole experience of the game was really fun. We were surrounded by a bunch of different teams and different cultures. It was really cool we got to interact with a lot of different people. That was my first big exposure to other big national teams.

Q: Who is your biggest soccer inspiration?

A: Messi and Mia Hamm.

Q: Who is your biggest inspiration in life?

A: My mom. She is hardworking, she is dedicated to whatever it is she is doing, and she is very loving.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 12, 2024

DTFC Meet the Team - Sam Meza - Dallas Trinity FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.