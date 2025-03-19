Zack Steffen INSANE Career-High 12 Saves
March 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids YouTube Video
Zack Steffen finished the night with 12 saves, a career-high for the USMNT call-up.
