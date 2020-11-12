Zach Osburn Re-Ups for Second Season with the Mavericks

November 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Thursday the club has signed defenseman Zach Osburn for the 2020-21 season.

Osburn, a five-foot-eleven, 181-pound defenseman from Plymouth, Michigan returns for his second season with the Mavericks after finishing last season with the Stockton Heat. In 50 career games with the Mavericks, Osburn has tallied 27 points on seven goals and 20 assists.

"Zach had a tremendous rookie campaign last year for the Mavericks," Head Coach Tad O'Had said. "He is an excellent mobile skating d-man with a strong stick, great on-ice awareness and creativity. We have always liked what Zach brings to the clubs with regards to work-ethic, personality, character, skills and overall grit. We see Osburn being a part of the solution and are excited to have surrounded him with such exceptional talent, skill and leadership for this upcoming season."

Osburn was selected as an ECHL All-Star for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

"Zach is a player we have continued to pursue all off-season long," O'Had continued. "He made it known that he loved his time in Kansas City and he is so excited to be coming back to play in front of the Orange Army."

