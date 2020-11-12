Everblades Add Defenseman Stefan LeBlanc

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush and Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Thursday that defenseman Stefan LeBlanc has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

LeBlanc, 24, spent last season with the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League. The Oakville, Ontario native played 32 games with the Comets in 2019-20 and recorded two goals and four assists.

The 6-foot, 185-pound blueliner started his professional career in 2017-18 with the Laval Rocket of the AHL, where he collected two goals and eight assists in 56 contests.

Before the 2018-19 season, LeBlanc inked an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies and split the year between Toronto and the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers before being traded to the Comets. In 2018-19 the defenseman played 26 games with Newfoundland, 17 games with Toronto, and 25 games with Utica.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 season at Hertz Arena with the home opener on Friday, Dec. 11 against the Jacksonville Icemen.

