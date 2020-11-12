Fuel Reveal Promotional Schedule for First Five Games

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, unveiled Thursday their promotional schedule for the first five home games of the 2020-21 ECHL season. Kicking off their home schedule, the Fuel will host the 6th annual Teddy Bear Toss against the Kansas City Mavericks on December 11th at 7pm.

Friday, December 11th, 7pm - Teddy Bear Toss / Home Opener

The fur flies for a good cause during the opening night of the 2020-21 ECHL Season! Bring a new stuffed animal to Indiana Farmers Coliseum and get ready to throw it onto the ice after the Fuel scores their first goal. Each and every fuzzy friend will be collected and donated to the RTV6 Toy Drive benefiting children around Central Indiana. To celebrate the first game of the season, exclusive Indy Fuel face masks will be given out to everyone in attendance.

Saturday, December 26th, 7pm - Nickelodeon Night

It's a slime-tastic night as the Fuel turn the Indiana Farmers Coliseum into the Double Dare studio. The night will be filled with specialty Double Dare jerseys as well as Nickelodeon throwbacks, Double Dare games and maybe even slime!

Saturday, January 2nd, 7pm - PJammin Night for Kids with Cancer

Wear your favorite PJs and celebrate the New Year with the Indy Fuel as they partner with PJammin® to help raise awareness for childhood cancer as well as raise funds to provide free resources and support for kids with cancer and their families.

Friday, January 8th, 7pm - Do317 Night presented by IBEW Local481

Join us for $3 Beers/soft drinks, $1 hot dogs, and $7 t-shirts!

Saturday, January 9th, 7pm - Healthcare Heroes and First Responders Night Presented by Community Health Network

Come celebrate our healthcare heroes, first responders and those who are on the front lines every day. Throughout the night, tributes will be made to our dedicated personnel for all their hard work and dedication to our community. Each fan in attendance will be given clear tote bags courtesy of IBEW.

