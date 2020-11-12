Blaney Re-Signs for Fifth Season

November 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that the team re-signed forward Kyle Blaney for the 2020-21 season.

Blaney, 29, scored 11 goals and totaled 37 points in 45 games with the K-Wings in 2019-20. The Burlington, Ontario native enters his fifth season in Kalamazoo riding the success of arguably his best season statistically, cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming off back-to-back 40-point seasons, Blaney was on pace to reach the milestone a third straight year. He was one goal shy of 12, his career-best set in 2018-19.

"I'm excited to get back to Kalamazoo and get to work in January," said Blaney. "I'm thankful to Coach Bootland for the opportunity and I'm looking forward to seeing my teammates and our fans again."

Blaney posted a career-best 45 points (10g, 35a) in 63 games in 2017-18. He has compiled 147 points (38 goals, 109 assists) in 214 games through four seasons for the K-Wings.

"Blaney has played in all situations for us and is one of the best on draws," said K-Wings Head Coach Nick Bootland. "He made a commitment to his off-season conditioning this summer and we know he'll become even more of a consistent contributor."

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound forward spent three seasons at Ryerson University in Toronto. Blaney averaged over a point per game for the Rams, posting 48 points (15g, 33a) in 45 college games.

The ECHL announced a return-to-play plan last month. The 2020-21 hockey season will feature a split schedule, as 13 teams will start Dec. 11, 2020 and play 72 games. 11 teams, including Kalamazoo will open the season Jan. 15, 2021 and play 62 games. The league will determine playoff qualifiers based on winning percentage. More information regarding an official schedule will be announced in December.

Stay tuned for more news and player signings as the 2020-21 Kalamazoo Wings roster takes shape, by heading to kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.