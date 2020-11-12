Steelheads Agree to Terms with Brothers

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Max Coatta has agreed to terms with the Idaho Steelheads for the 2020-21 season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Thursday.

But Coatta isn't coming alone. Sheen also announced that the team has agreed to terms with Sam Coatta, Max's older brother, for the 2020-21 season.

Max Coatta, 26, returns to the Steelheads after completing his first full professional season during the 2019-20 campaign. Through 42 games played, the 5-foot-10, 199-pound forward tallied 7 goals and 6 assists for 13 points.

"I am very excited to be returning to Idaho for my second season with the team," said Max. "What made me want to come back to Idaho is my confidence in the organization from the coaches and the staff to the players and the fans! The culture within the group is very close-knit and one that I wanted to continue to be a part of. As far as getting an opportunity to play with my brother, it is something that I have always dreamed of and something that I have always had in my mind that we could play together one day."

Prior to his professional career, Max completed his junior hockey career with the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) during the 2014-15 season, tabbing 15 goals and 14 assists for 29 points through a full 60-game season. He also played with the Penticton Vees (BCHL) and Lincoln Stars (USHL) in 2013-14, combining for 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points in 58 games. Max went on to play four seasons of collegiate hockey at Minnesota State University, Mankato and was named an Alternate Captain during his senior season.

"We couldn't be happier to have both Coatta brothers join us this upcoming season," said Steelheads Head Coach Everett Sheen. "Max is an integral part of the culture we pride ourselves on here in Idaho. He is a dedicated, hardworking, and driven individual and we look forward to having him back at Idaho Central Arena this year."

"What makes this announcement even better is that we are also announcing Max's brother Sam," said Sheen. "Sam has had a tremendous career overseas since he left college. He brings that same hard work and dedication that we have come to know with the Coattas and we look forward to seeing the brothers in action."

Sam Coatta, 30, joins the Steelheads after five seasons of international play in Sweden (Amals SK and Visby/Roma) and Norway (Manglerud and Stjernan Hockey). During the 2019-20 season with Sterjnan Hockey, Sam tallied 9 goals and 17 assists for 26 points in 29 games played.

Before heading overseas, the 5-foot-9, 181-pound forward played two seasons in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede boasting 24 goals and 35 assists for 59 points in 130 games played. Sam was named as a team Captain during the 2010-11 campaign before heading to play four seasons at Union College in Schenectady, NY. In 145 collegiate games, Sam boasted 14 goals and 17 assists for 31 points.

"I am super excited and grateful for the opportunity this season," said Sam. "I've heard nothing but amazing things about the city of Boise, the coaching staff, the fans, and the group of players in Idaho. I'm especially looking forward to playing with my brother. This is something we have talked about all along and I never had a doubt that someday it would come into fruition. It's going to be special and I can't wait to get the season going!"

The Minnetonka, Minnesota natives aren't the first set of brothers in the Steelheads organization:

- 2015-16 - Assistant Coach Gord Baldwin and Defenseman Corbin Baldwin

- 2017-18 - Forwards Jefferson and Alex Dahl

The 2020-21 Steelheads roster is now up to 19 players.

Forwards (11): A.J. White, Zach Walker, Will Merchant, Colby McCauley, Kyle Marino, Cody Fowlie, Zack Andrusiak, Brett Supinski, Calder Brooks, Max Coatta, and Sam Coatta

Defensemen (6): Evan Wardley, Jeff King, Matt Stief, Kenton Helgesen, Darren Brady, and Chase Stewart

Goaltenders (2): Jake Kupsky and Matt Jurusik

