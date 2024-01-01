Zach Aston-Reese Recalled by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled forward Zach Aston-Reese from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Aston-Reese became the 204th Griffins alum to play in the NHL, logging 6:21 of ice time in a 6-3 defeat at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 11. Aston-Reese is currently on a three-game point streak in the AHL (1-3-4) and has accumulated 11 points (5-6-11) and 22 penalty minutes in 26 outings with the Griffins this year, making his debut on Oct. 13 against the Colorado Eagles. In 2022-23, the 29-year-old skated in a career-high 77 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and totaled 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes. Throughout seven pro seasons, Aston-Reese has totaled 308 NHL outings with 80 points (42-38-80) and 124 penalty minutes. In the AHL, he has amassed 57 points (23-34-57) and 96 penalty minutes in 88 appearances. Prior to turning pro, Aston-Reese spent four seasons at Northeastern University from 2013-17 and showed 148 points (66-82-148) in 145 outings.

