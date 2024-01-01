Blues Recall F Nathan Walker from T-Birds

January 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Nathan Walker from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Walker, 29, has posted a team-leading 29 points (13g, 16a) in 30 games with Springfield this season. Last season, Walker appeared in a career-high 56 regular-season games with the Blues, recording 10 points (two goals, eight assists). Overall, the Cardiff, UK, native has appeared in 111 career NHL regular-season games, including stints with Washington, Edmonton, and St. Louis, tallying 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) and 41 penalty minutes.

On Sunday, Armstrong announced that the Blues had assigned forward MacKenzie MacEachern to the T-Birds. MacEachern, 29, has posted one assist in eight games with the Blues this season. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has also appeared in 22 games with the Thunderbirds, tallying 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and eight penalty minutes.

Fans looking to purchase Thunderbirds tickets can do so by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.