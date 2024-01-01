Silver Knights Triumph Over Reign, 3-0; Saville Earns First AHL Shutout

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Ontario Reign, 3-0, on Sunday night at Toyota Arena. Byron Froese tallied a three-point night, and Isaiah Saville recorded his first career AHL shutout.

The first period remained scoreless throughout.

Jonas Rondbjerg put the Silver Knights on the board less than a minute into the second period. Grigori Denisenko grabbed the puck at the boards and passed it to Froese, who carried it into the offensive zone. He dropped it off for Rondbjerg in the slot, who fired it in to put the Knights up 1-0.

Denisenko then doubled that lead at 14:33 in the second. Rondbjerg broke up Ontario's zone entry, and Froese gloved down the deflected puck. He passed it ahead to Denisenko, who carried it all the way down the ice and buried it from the left hashmarks.

Froese then made it a 3-0 game with a 200-foot empty net goal.

Saville stopped 24 shots against, his first shutout in the American Hockey League. It also marked his third professional shutout, as he recorded two last season with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The Silver Knights will return to home ice in the new year. They'll face off against the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday, January 3. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

