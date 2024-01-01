Game Notes - CV vs CGY

The Wranglers face off against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in a matinee matchup at the Scotiabank Saddledome on New Year's Day.

Calgary wrapped up their 2023 portion of the schedule with a win and have picked up points in each of their last four games. (3-0-1).

The Firebirds have been sliding of late, with just one win in their last four games.

Puck drop: 1pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Jan. 1, 2024 1:00pm vs Coachella Valley Scotiabank Saddledome

Jan. 2, 2024 6:00pm vs Coachella Valley Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers and Firebirds have met just once this season back on Nov.11 in Coachella Valley, with Calgary picking up a 4-1 win.

Ilya Nikolaev scored his first career AHL goal in the game.

Calgary (19-7-3-0) currently leads the Western Conference with 41 points, while Coachella Valley (15-10-2-0) sits seventh in the Pacific Division.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Matt Coronato

Keep your eye on Matt Coronato this afternoon.

Coronato is coming off a four-point performance last game against the Abbotsford Canucks where he picked up two goals and two assists.

In 21 games Coronato has 25 points (10g,15a), which currently leads the team in scoring.

ONE TIMERS:

Ben Jones had two assists against the Firebirds on Nov.11.

Will Riedell has three assists in his last two games.

Dustin Wolf earned his third shutout of the season - 10th career - in his last outing on Dec.29 against Abbotsford.

Head coach Trent Cull was recently announced as the Pacific Division coach for the 2024 All-Star Classic in San Jose, CA.

