Seney Called up to Chicago
January 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Brett Seney from the Rockford IceHogs.
Seney, 27, has skated in 29 games with the IceHogs this season, posting 21 points (8G, 13A). His eight goals and 21 points rank second among all Rockford skaters. Seney played in seven NHL games with the Blackhawks last season and scored one goal.
The IceHogs play the Texas Stars next on Friday, Jan. 5 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park with puck drop at 7 p.m.
