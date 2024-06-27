Yuki Miura Re-Signs with Heartlanders for 4th Year with Team

June 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced Thursday forward Yuki Miura has re-signed with the Heartlanders, the first player to come to terms with Iowa on an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season. He has been an alternate captain for the Heartlanders each of the last two seasons, is Iowa's games played leader (184) and ranks second in team history with 51 assists and 84 points. He has played for the Heartlanders since the team's inaugural season.

Bid on a signed Yuki Miura stick, helmet and photo here (auction runs from June 28 thru July 5).

The Iowa Heartlanders open the 2024-25 season with back-to-back home games against the Fort Wayne Komets Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6:00 p.m. View the full schedule here! Full-season ticket plans are currently on-sale, and deposits can be placed for partial season-plans and group outings.

Call 319-855-1775 or visit https://iowaheartlanders.com/tickets/ticket-plans to place a deposit on season tickets and learn more about becoming a season ticket member.

Stay tuned to Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) for upcoming theme night announcements and promotional calendar updates. Sign up to be notified by text message for team news and updates ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season.

Miura is seven points away from matching Zach White for the most points in Heartlanders history.

The Toyko, Japan native has played in 143 consecutive games, the longest streak in team history, and became the first Iowa player ever to skate in all 72 games in a regular season in 2023-24. Last season, Miura established single-season highs with 12 goals, 20 assists and 32 points.

2024-25 roster

Forwards (1): Yuki Miura

Quotables

Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon: "Yuki is the total package when it comes to what you want in this league. He works harder off the ice than any player I've seen in my three seasons here, and that work ethic provides our entire team with the kind of role model that makes everyone better. On the ice, he is the dictionary definition of relentless, and he does it with a smile on his face. Hockey is a game of 'little battles,' and Yuki wins those all over the ice to positively affect the game. He is one of the best teammates you can ask for, can play on any line we ask him to, and will be a leader for us again this season. You build your team's culture around a player like Yuki."

Miura plays a key role on the penalty kill, power play and in the team's top-six forwards. A 27-year-old right-handed shot, Miura skated for Lake Superior State from 2017-21 and tallied 29 points (8g) in 100 NCAA games. Prior to joining Lake State, Miura skated for the Waterloo Black Hawks (2016-17), making this Miura's fifth year living in the Hawkeye State.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.