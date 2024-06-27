Orlando Solar Bears Capture Marketing Department of the Year at ECHL Summer Meetings

LAS VEGAS, NV. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, are proud recipients of ECHL Marketing Department of the Year at the 2024 Summer Meetings in Las Vegas, NV.

"We are honored to be recognized by the ECHL as Marketing Department of the Year," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "In a market such as Orlando, marketing our team is an imperative key to our success away from the ice."

The slogan "It's Time" campaign dominated its marketing of the Solar Bears during the 2023-24 season and "The Time Is Now" during the 2024 Playoffs. This marketing strategy helped the Solar Bears earn increases in both social media and ticketing categories.

This is the first ECHL award for the Solar Bears in this category.

