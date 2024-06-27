Ghost Pirates Win Four ECHL Awards

June 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates captured four ECHL Awards at the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26.

Savannah was named the Game Operations Team of the Year, Theme Night of the Year (Golden Ghosts Weekend), Prolific 1 Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate; the Ghost Pirates also won the Team Award of Excellence, sharing the honor with the Florida Everblades.

Game Operations Team of the Year

Savannah's game operations staff delivers an atmosphere inside Enmarket Arena that is consistent with energy and flair. The team has incorporated new various areas for entertainment around the rink in addition to enhanced seating options for Ghost Pirates fans. From the Ghost Pirates Drum line to Davy and his Pirate Crew, Enmarket Arena has continued to be one of the most electrifying sites in the ECHL.

Theme Night of the Year (Golden Ghosts Weekend)

Golden Ghosts Weekend was a three-game long celebration of Savannah's affiliation with the Vegas Golden Knights, who captured their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2022-23. The Ghost Pirates transformed into the Golden Ghosts with specialty uniforms, merchandise and a dynamic in-game presentation.

Over 800 Golden Ghosts replica jerseys were sold along with over 2,500 specialty items. Golden Ghosts produced the single-largest merchandise totals for any Ghost Pirates premium night in history.

Prolific 1 Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate

The Ghost Pirates led the ECHL in FSE sales and overall ticket revenue throughout the regular season for the second year in a row. Savannah sold out 32 of 36 home games in the regular season and hosted the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

Team Award of Excellence

The Ghost Pirates took home the Team Award of Excellence for the first time in franchise history, sharing the award with the Florida Everblades. Savannah dominated regular-season ticket revenue, merchandise sales and more throughout their second campaign.

Savannah was also nominated for three additional awards: Corporate Partnership Team of the Year, Ticket Sales Professional of the Year (Griffin Burgman) and Broadcaster of the Year (Cristiano Simonetta).

