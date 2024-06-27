Bradley Schoonbaert Is Back for Year Number Two

INDEPENDENCE, MO -The Kansas City Mavericks are excited to announce Bradley Schoonbaert's return for his second season with the team.

"Bradley is coming off a fantastic rookie campaign with the Mavericks, contributing in all areas of the game," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He has a very high hockey IQ, is always first on pucks, and plays with great pace. He is an excellent addition to this year's team, and with his experience from last season, we are looking forward to a great return season."

In his first year with the Mavericks, the 6-foot, 181-pound forward scored 21 points (9 goals, 12 assists) in 43 games and added 3 points in 14 postseason contests. The 26-year-old Manitoba native had a successful career in Canada's junior leagues before playing college hockey at the University of Calgary, where he helped the Calgary Dinos win the 2022-23 USports West champion title.

To see Schoonbaert and the rest of the Mavericks in action, secure your season tickets today! Season ticket packages are available by calling 816-252-7825 or by emailing tickets@kcmavericks.com.

