York's Rivera Returns Favor Right-Hander Checks 'Stormers in 3-1 York Win

Pitching continued to be the story Saturday night as Eduardo Rivera fired eight innings of three-hit baseball to lead the York Revolution to a 3-1 win in the second game of a four-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The current series stands even at one game apiece.

Rivera (2-1) yielded the one run in his eight-inning stint, while striking out three and also walking three. Lancaster's Oscar De La Cruz also turned in a solid start. De La Cruz lasted six innings, surrendering only four hits and one run while striking out four and giving up one walk.

Overall, both starters looked sharp, pitching into soft contact and recording quick outs. De La Cruz faced only four batters over the minimum for his six innings while Rivera saw just 29 batters in eight frames. The two combined for five three up, three down innings

Lancaster struck first in the bottom of the second, as LeDarious Clark reached safely on an error by York's third baseman Carlos Franco. Clark was able to swipe second easily on a bobbled transfer by catcher Jhon Nunez. Andretty Cordero grounded out to short, moving Clark to third. Anderson Feliz brought him home with a smash through the right side to put Lancaster up 1-0.

However, with one pitch in the top of the third, York's Jack Kenley blasted one over the right-field wall to knot the game at one apiece.

Lancaster's defense was sharp for most of the contest, erasing a handful of potential York doubles and turning them into long singles, along with producing three double plays. However, in the seventh inning, things took a turn at the Barnstormers' expense.

Chase Johnson (1-3) entered in relief of De La Cruz, and York took advantage, aided by a pair of Barnstormers miscues.

A full-count bounder toward the left side hole ticked off Andretty Cordero's glove for an error, allowing Franco to reach first with no throw. On the ensuing at bat, former Barnstormer Connor Lien ripped the first pitch for a double into the left-field corner, moving Franco over to third with no outs.

A deep sac-fly to the warning track in right-field off the bat of Nunez was enough to score Franco and move Lien to third. Lien then trotted home on a wild pitch to Kenley for the 3-1 edge. Kenley reached on an infield single before being erased on a 6-3 double play.

Rivera yielded a two-out single to B.J. Boyd in the eighth. Jim Fuller struck out two of three in the ninth to earn his sixth save.

The third matchup of the four-game series between the two rival squads is scheduled for 1 p.m. tomorrow, Sunday, May 29. Nile Ball (1-2) is ticketed to start for the Barnstormers against right-hander Duke von Schamann (0-2). Fans may tune into the YouTube channel at 12:55.

NOTES: Feliz has hit safely in seven straight...He drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the second for the third time on the homestand...Clark has eight stolen bases in the last 12 games...De La Cruz fired the fourth quality start in the five games on the homestand.

