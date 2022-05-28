Barnstormers' Teller Signed to Diamondbacks

Lancaster, PA --- Right-handed starting pitcher Brent Teller's contract has been purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks, it was announced today by Lancaster Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples.

The transaction comes the day after the Miami, Florida native carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning in a 3-2 Lancaster win. He finished the night allowing just one hit over 7 1/3 innings while walking three and striking out 11, a season-high for the club.

Teller, 25, came to the Barnstormers in mid-July of the 2021 season, following the completion of a college career during which he played five seasons for Sacred Heart University and one season at Rutgers University. He was 4-4 for the Scarlet Knights in 2021.

With Lancaster, Teller began in the bullpen, then joined the starting rotation on September 12. He was 5-2 with a 5.14 ERA overall and went 2-2 in the rotation. He threw seven innings of one-hit shutout baseball against Southern Maryland on September 25.

His 2022 season started with a 13-4 loss at Gastonia, but, over the six starts since then, he was 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA. He had struck out 41 batters in 38.2 innings of work.

"You can see his focus and determination to get better from the start of this season," Peeples said. "That's exactly what he has done. I'm excited for him and this opportunity and hope he takes it and runs with it. It is well deserved."

Teller, the first Barnstormer to have his contract purchased during the 2022 regular season, is expected to be assigned to Class A+ Hillsboro of the Northwest League.

