Gastonia Takes Game Two of Series from Long Island

May 28, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Honey Hunters 10-3 on Saturday night in the second game of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Gastonia plated three in the opening inning on Joseph Rosa's two-run triple and Emmanuel Tapia's sac fly to left off Ducks starter Akeel Morris. Long Island answered back with two of their own on Vladimir Frias' RBI double to left and Rusney's Castillo's run-scoring fielder's choice off Honey Hunters starter John Anderson. Deven Marrero's RBI double to left in the second tied the game at three apiece.

The Honey Hunters went back in front on another sac fly off the bat of Tapia in the third. Reece Hampton extended Gastonia's lead to 6-3 in the sixth with a two-run home run to right. Another three-spot for the visitor's in the eighth on Herlis Rodriguez's solo homer and a two-run single by Rosa made it 9-3. A run-scoring wild pitch in the ninth rounded out the scoring.

Anderson (3-3) picked up the win, tossing five and one-third innings of three-run ball, allowing six hits and three walks with one strikeout. Morris (0-4) took the loss, giving up four runs on five hits and four walks over five innings with five strikeouts.

Frais led the Flock with two hits, an RBI and a run. Joe DeCarlo chipped in with two hits and a run scored.

The Ducks and Honey Hunters continue their four-game series on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Sunday Family Funday, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union! Prior to the game, fans will be invited down for a Catch on the Field from 12:40 to 1:00. After the game, fans of all ages are also invited to take part in Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Joe Iorio (4-0, 2.75) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Honey Hunters righty Marcus Walden (2-0, 3.30).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

