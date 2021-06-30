York Surges past Rockers 8-7

June 30, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The York Revolution scored six times in the fourth inning to overcome a four-run deficit and went on to beat the High Point Rockers 8-7 on Wednesday afternoon in front of a crowd of 1,601 at Truist Point.

The Rockers built their lead by scoring in each of the first three innings off York starter Austin Nicely. Stephen Cardullo ripped a two-run homer in the first, his fourth of the season, to put High Point up 2-0. The Rockers added a single run in the second when Jared Mitchell was hit by a pitch, stole second, moved to third on an error and scored on an infield out by Giovanny Alfonzo.

Newly-signed outfielder Johnny Field walked to lead off the third inning, moved to second on a single by Michael Russell and then to third on a wild pitch by Nicely. Field scored on a ground out by Jerry Downs.

High Point starter Tommy Lawrence, making his first career start at Truist Point, cruised through the first three innings, allowing just a lone hit. But he ran into trouble in the fourth when each of the first three hitters collected base hits. Jack Kenley's double scored one run and a sacrifice fly plated another before Walner Espinal delivered an RBI single followed by a three-run home by John Sansone to put York up 6-4 after four.

York added a run in the fifth to go ahead 7-4 before the Rockers tallied a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Jerry Downs. York made it 8-5 with a run in the seventh and the Rockers cut the lead to 8-6 in the bottom of the frame when James McOwen drove in a run on a ground out.

High Point made it a one run game in the bottom of the ninth when Cardullo walked and was followed by a single from Downs and an RBI single by Stuart Levy. But pinch-hitter C.J. Farias hit into a double play to effectively end the threat.

Lawrence was credited with the loss as his record fell to 1-1. Nicely earned the win for York as his record moved to 3-2. York's Jim Fuller earned the save, his seventh of the year.

Russell and Cardullo led the High Point offense with two hits apiece.

High Point is back in action for the final game of the three-game set with York at Truist Point on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.