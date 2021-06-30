Clipper Magazine Stadium to Host Free Community Fireworks Event this Saturday

The Lancaster Barnstormers have partnered with BB&T, now Truist to bring the Lancaster community a FREE Independence Day Eve event that will take place at Clipper Magazine Stadium this Saturday, July 3rd from 6-10PM!

The ballpark will be open for the community to enjoy several traditional Independence Day activities. The schedule of the evening is as follows:

6:00 - 9:30 PM: Local band "Fast Lane" will get the party going with high energy tunes from the field. Join us in singing and dancing!

6:00 - 9:00 PM: While you're dancing and singing to "Fast Lane" enjoy open play on the field with games provided including cornhole, spike ball, frisbee, kickball and more! Or bring your glove and a ball to play catch!

6:00 - 9:15 PM: The Kids Park will be open and FREE for the youngsters to enjoy! We've even added a massive inflatable obstacle course for the day, games and the carousel will be running!

8:00 PM: At 8PM we will conduct the fan favorite July 4th tradition - a Hot Dog Eating contest! See which hungry participant can rival the abilities of Joey Chestnut.

8:30 PM: Participate in everyone's favorite game - the Egg Toss! Grab a partner and join us on the outfield grass to toss eggs for distance without letting them break! Our winning team will take home some great prizes!

9:30 PM: Bixler Pyrotechnics will be shooting an extended FIREWORKS extravaganza from the FIELD! You will be able to see every detail of this fireworks show while enjoying it from the seats!

In addition to all the fun packed into this four-hour event the cold craft beer will be flowing in the Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck and there will be plenty of ballpark eats and other beverages to enjoy!

"We are so appreciative of the partnership with BB&T, now Truist for our July 3rd FREE Fireworks Extravaganza," said Barnstormers general manager Mike Reynolds. "We can't wait to celebrate Independence Day with the Lancaster community and we are looking forward to the thrilling fireworks display that our partners at Bixler Pyrotechnics have in store - it will be something we have not yet seen at Clipper Magazine Stadium!"

"At BB&T, now Truist, our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities," said BB&T, now Truist Senior Vice President Sarah Lesser. "By sponsoring the July 3rd fireworks festivities at Clipper Magazine Stadium, we are putting our purpose into action to provide an enjoyable, free celebration for everyone in the Lancaster community. This is our way of saying thank you to Lancaster County for the support you've given to Truist over the years and to celebrate all of the great things ahead for Lancaster and Truist."

