Barnstormers Crush Ducks, 16-8

The Lancaster Barnstormers have no trouble scoring runs, especially not at home.

After scoring 51 runs in the previous four games on the current homestand, the 'Stormers amassed 16 more on Wednesday evening en route to a 16-8 defeat of the Long Island Ducks at Clipper Magazine Stadium in the middle game of a three-game series.

Eight different hitters drove in runs on Wednesday night while, 10, including reliever Benny Wanger, crossed the plate. Kelly Dugan went 4-for-4 while Blake Gailen, Anderson De La Rosa and Blake Allemand slugged multi-run homers. Trayvon Robinson added a two-run triple, and Cleuluis Rondon had a two-run double.

Dominic DiSabatino (3-3) was the beneficiary of the run support. The right-hander worked six innings, allowing seven hits and five runs (three earned). He allowed an unearned run in the top of the first and four more Ducks tallies in the fifth. In his other four innings, the right-hander from Delaware faced only two batters over the minimum.

The Barnstormers gained a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second. Dugan looped a one-out single to left, and Allemand drew a walk. Vin Mazzaro (1-1) retired De La Rosa on a fly ball to center, but Rondon's sinking liner to left escaped a diving try by L.J. Mazzilli for his two-run double.

Gailen's two-run homer into a stiff wind advanced the lead to 4-1 in the third, and four different players drove in markers in the fourth for an 8-1 edge.

The first of two Jesse Berardi home runs, a two-run shot by Chris Lombardozzi and some Barnstormers defensive misplay allowed Long Island back into the game in the fifth as the lead was cut to three.

Mercedes opened the bottom of the sixth with a walk. Gailen lined a single to right, chasing Mercedes to third. Both scored when Robinson lined his triple into right center and scored on a check swing single to left by Alejandro De Aza. De La Rosa added a three-run homer for a 14-5 lead.

Allemand's two-run homer in the seventh capped Lancaster's scoring before the Ducks picked up three in the top of the ninth.

The rubber game of the series comes up on Thursday evening at 6:30. Cody Boydstun (0-0) will take the hill for Lancaster against Joe Iorio (2-0). The game will be on Blue Ridge 11 and the Barnstormers YouTube Channel.

NOTES: Lancaster has reached double figures for the 11th time...Gindl and Rondon each extended hitting streaks to nine games...Gindl has also driven home runs in nine straight games...Gailen has homered in four of the last six games...Benny Wanger made his Atlantic League debut and retired all six batters he faced, three on strikes...Mercedes has reached base in 27 of 28 starts and has been on base 68 times overall.

