York Drops Lancaster, 9-4, in Deep Chill

April 18, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The York Revolution struck for five runs in the top of the third and four more in the seventh to drop the Lancaster Barnstormers, 9-4, in the final spring tuneup for both clubs early Monday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Elmer Reyes, Jack Kenley and Zach Racusin reached Augie Sylk for consecutive singles to open the third after the Barnstormers lefty had retired six straight to open the game. Sylk hit Carlos Rivero with a pitch to drive home the first York run. Yefri Perez dumped a single into shallow center, plating Kenley for a 2-0 lead. Troy Stokes, Jr. struck out before Carlos Franco spun a two-run double down the left field line. Perez scored the fifth run on an infield out.

The Barnstormers were able to counter with four in the bottom of the inning. Jake Hoover led off with a walk and took third on a long single by Melvin Mercedes. Trace Loehr got Lancaster on the board with a single to right center. Anderson Feliz' scratch hit up the third base line made it 5-2, and a wild pitch from Eduardo Rivera gave Lancaster a third run. Loehr crossed on Kelly Dugan's infield out, cutting the deficit to one.

Racusin keyed the seventh with a two-run double to left and scored on a triple to right center by Carlos Rivero.

The Barnstormers head to Gastonia, North Carolina to open a four-game weekend series against the Honey Hunters. The season opener is slated for Thursday at 6:15. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:10.

Notes: Teams agreed to move the game up two hours due to impending bad weather...Mercedes hit safely in all five games...Dugan doubled in the eighth for his fourth extra-base hit in two games.

