Five-Run First Leads Ducks Past Black Sox

April 18, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Long Island Black Sox 10-1 in a spring training game on Monday afternoon at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks erupted for five runs in the first inning off Black Sox starter Bryan Gomez. RBI singles by L.J. Mazzilli and Deibinson Romero plus a three-run triple from Dustin Woodcock did the damage. A bases loaded walk by Joe DeCarlo in the third made it a 6-0 ballgame.

Johnni Turbo doubled and then scored on a wild pitch in the fifth for the Ducks seventh run. The Black Sox pushed across a run in the seventh when Tom Columbo came home on a wild pitch. However, Long Island answered back with two runs in the bottom of the frame on Daniel Fields' RBI single and Dylan Flynn's sac fly, increasing their advantage to 9-1. A bases loaded walk by Michael Wielansky in the eighth rounded out the scoring.

Hunter Caudelle started for the Ducks and pitched three perfect innings, striking out five batters. Dylan Peiffer followed and collected the win with two scoreless innings, yielding three hits while striking out three. Chad Hockin and Tyler Webb each threw a scoreless inning of relief for the Ducks.

The Ducks play their fourth and final spring training game of 2022 on Wednesday afternoon against the Black Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:30 p.m. Admission to the game is free for all Ducks season ticket holders, while a $5 donation to the QuackerJack Foundation, the charitable arm of the Ducks, will apply for all other fans.

Following spring training, the Ducks will begin the 2022 season on Friday, April 22, with Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Ducks will host the York Revolution at 6:35 p.m., with the ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Baseball Caps, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son, and it will also be an Angela's Pizza Friday. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 to enjoy pregame team introductions. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.