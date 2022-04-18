Ducks Team up with Island Federal for Home Runs for Hunger

April 18, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Island Federal Credit Union today announced the debut of the "Home Runs for Hunger" program during the 2022 season of Ducks baseball.

"Working with like-minded partners that are dedicated to the community like Island Federal Credit Union and Long Island Cares, we are excited to take part in having a positive impact on Long Island's food insecure population," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We look forward to having every home run hit by the Ducks at home become a home run for the community."

Every time the Ducks hit a home run at Fairfield Properties Ballpark this season, Island Federal will donate $100 to Long Island Cares, in an effort to fight hunger on Long Island. The total count begins on Friday, April 22, when the Ducks kick off their season against the York Revolution at 6:35 p.m. The team will provide monthly updates on its social media accounts to let fans know how many homers the team has hit in their home ballpark.

"We are excited to partner with the Ducks, because they represent a family-friendly organization that helps to make Long Island a great place to live and raise a family," commented Bret W. Sears, President/CEO, Island Federal. He continues, "We are hoping they hit a lot of homers this season."

Chris Murray, VP/Marketing adds, "For more than a decade, Island Federal has supported Long Island Cares in its mission to combat hunger on Long Island. Currently, there are more than 259,000 Long Islanders who remain food insecure, nearly a third of whom are children. Now working with the popular Ducks, we will not only donate to this worthy organization but also make more Long Islanders aware of the critical issue of food insecurity here at home."

"Long Island Cares is very excited to be partnering again with Island Federal Credit Union and the Long Island Ducks to raise awareness and critical funding to support our efforts to solve food insecurity and hunger on Long Island," said Paule Pachter, CEO, Long Island Cares. "Island Federal has been a major supporter of our programs that address homelessness, and childhood food insecurity on Long Island. I'm confident that the Long Island Ducks roster will take to the field this baseball season and hit the ball out of the park because every home run will bring hope to our neighbors in need."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.