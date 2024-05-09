York at Lancaster, Susp.

May 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Thursday evening's game between the Lancaster Stormers and the York Revolution was suspended due to rain with York leading, 5-0, in the top of the fourth inning.

It will be picked up in progress upon York's next visit to Clipper Magazine Stadium, May 17-19. Club officials are working out the details on scheduling.

The Revs took a 1-0 lead off Augie Sylk in the top of the second on a triple to left center by Jacob Rhinesmith and a single up the middle by Jamari Baylor. Baylor continued his series-long rampage with a three-run homer to right in the third, and a wild pitch in the fourth enabled Kobe Kato to score the fifth run.

Left-hander Ethan Lindow had thrown three scoreless innings for the Revs on two hits and two walks. He had fanned three.

Lancaster will head to Staten Island on Friday to open a three-game series against the FerryHawks. Nile Ball (2-0) will make the start for the Stormers against lefty Aaron Leasher. Fans may tune into FloBaseball beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Lefty starter Brady Tedesco left the game after one inning and will undergo testing for a possible lower body injury...SS Isan Diaz had yet to extend his season opening hitting streak to 12 games...The game marked the debut of outfielder Justin Farmer, who signed earlier in the day...OF Kyle Hess' contract was purchased by the Minnesota Twins...The Donegal HS product is expected to join one of Minnesota's Class A farm clubs.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.