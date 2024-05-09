Revs Survive Highwire Act in Lancaster

Lancaster, PA: The York Revolution went to extra innings for the first time in 2024 and walked the tightrope throughout the night, but ultimately came out with an 8-7 win over the Lancaster Stormers on Wednesday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Jacob Rhinesmith's single in the top of the tenth proved to be the decisive blow. The Revs have now won each of their first three road series of the season.

For the second night in a row, York got the scoring started in the first inning as Matt McDermott led off the game with a single, stole second, and eventually scored on Donovan Casey's RBI groundout.

Revs starter Will Stewart issued three walks in the first inning, and with the bases loaded and one out, Chris Proctor singled up the middle to score a pair and put the Stormers up 2-1 for their first lead of the series.

Nick Lucky led off the bottom of the second with a single and scored two batters later on a Shawon Dunston Jr groundout to extend the Stormer lead to 3-1.

Rhinesmith sliced an RBI double to left field in the fourth inning to score Trey Martin and cut the deficit in half at 3-2.

Stewart pitched into the fifth but exited after issuing a two-out walk to Proctor. Michael Horrell replaced him, and after issuing a walk of his own, ended the inning with a groundout to second base.

Horrell came back out in the sixth and issued a leadoff walk to Lucky who moved around to third base on a sac bunt and groundout. Isan Diaz provided insurance with a base hit to center field off reliever Denny Bentley as Lancaster's lead reached 4-2.

For the second straight night, the Revs made their move in the top of the seventh inning. After Jamari Baylor and Rudy Martin Jr led off the inning with walks, McDermott took advantage of the short porch in right field, sending out his third Revs homer, a go-ahead three-run shot to propel York ahead 5-4.

Baylor added insurance in the eighth with his second homer in as many nights, this time a two-run blast to right field, extending the lead to 7-4.

Lancaster did not make things easy in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases with nobody out against Mac Lardner. The Stormers got a run back on a sacrifice fly by Christian Santana before York turned to Frankie Bartow for a five-out save attempt.

Bartow issued a walk to Gaige Howard to load the bases and another Stormer run scored on a fielder's choice. Bartow got Joseph Carpenter to fly out to right field, stranding a pair of runners and keeping York ahead 7-6.

York was unable to score in the top of the ninth after Carter Raffield erased a leadoff walk with a double play.

The Stormers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth against Bartow, who proceeded to strike out Diaz for the second out. However, a wild pitch scored Kyle Hess to tie the game and send it to extras.

David Washington was the zombie runner at second base and stole third with one out in the tenth. Rhinesmith drove him in with a laser of an RBI single to right to put York back up 8-7.

Adam Stauffer entered to pitch in the bottom of the tenth inning and immediately found himself in trouble after a wild pitch moved the tying run to third base. Stauffer locked in, however, and retired the next three on a groundout, strikeout, and lineout to earn his fourth career save as Lancaster stranded its 15th runner of the night.

York will look for their first sweep of the season on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. They will send lefty Ethan Lindow to the mound to oppose Lancaster's Brady Tedesco. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.

Notes: The 6-2 road start is the best in franchise history. Their 8-4 start is tied for the best opening 12 game stretch in franchise history, alongside 2011. York has won five of its last six overall.

