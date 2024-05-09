Charleston Dirty Birds Sign 7-Year MLB Veteran Clint Frazier

(Charleston, WV) - The 10-3 Dirty Birds are in first place and show no signs of slowing down. Clint Frazier, who has 7 years of MLB experience, signed a contract with the Dirty Birds this week. He played his first five seasons in MLB with the New York Yankees before playing one year with the Chicago Cubs and one year with the Chicago White Sox. The outfielder's career batting average over those seven years is .235. Frazier will be the seventh player with MLB experience to play for the Dirty Birds this season.

"This is just more evidence that tremendous talent on and off the field want to be in Charleston and want to be a part of the Dirty Birds," said Dirty Birds Owner and CEO, Andy Shea. "We are all incredibly excited to have Clint join our first place team!"

The signing of Frazier comes after four Dirty Birds player contracts were purchased by MLB teams. Kyle McGowin and Carlo Reyes' contracts were purchased by the Cubs. Jorge Bautista's contract was purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays and Drew Ellis' contract was purchased by the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dirty Birds are back home on May 21 for a 6-game home stand. You can buy tickets or learn more and dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

