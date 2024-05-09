Heroes Weekend is Here

May 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







WHAT: Heroes Weekend

WHEN: Friday May 10, 2024: Gates Open 6:00 PM, First Pitch 7:00 PM

Saturday May 11, 2024: Gates Open 6:00 PM, First Pitch 7:00 PM

Sunday May 12, 2024: Gates Open 1:00 PM, First Pitch 2:00 PM

WHERE: Legends Field - 207 Legends Lane, Lexington KY 40505

MEDIA NOTE: The Lexington Legends are celebrating the heroes of the Lexington community and surrounding areas with Heroes Weekend, sponsored by Hicks & Funfsinn, Kentucky Lawyers. Friday May 10th is First Responders Night; all doctors and nurses, EMTs, firefighters, and law enforcement will receive free complimentary admission for themselves and their families with presentation of ID or badge at the box office. Saturday May 11th is Military Appreciation Night; all active duty military and veterans and their families will receive complimentary admission with presentation of their military ID at the box office. Saturday night will also be supported by the Kentucky National Guard, and will be one of our spectacular fireworks nights. Sunday May 12th the Legends will be celebrating Mothers Day with some of the most important Heroes in our lives: Mom.

