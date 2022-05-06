Yonamine's 10th Inning RBI Single Pushes Threshers Past Blue Jays 10-9

DUNEDIN, FL - Despite trailing 6-2 in the fourth, the Clearwater Threshers rallied back for a second straight win 10-9 over the Dunedin Blue Jays in ten innings on Thursday night at TD Ballpark.

The Threshers (11-10) took advantage of a Blue Jays (8-16) error and a wild pitch in the first to open the scoring and grab an early 2-0 lead.

Left-hander Gabriel Cotto made his fourth start of the season for Clearwater, allowing five runs, three earned on four hits in the first and was pulled after the second inning.

In the fourth, the Threshers pushed across three runs on an RBI single by Freylin Minyety, another Blue Jays error and an RBI groundout from Hao Yu Lee to trim the deficit to 6-5.

After Dunedin tacked on another in the home half of the fourth to make it 7-5, Clearwater stormed back in the sixth with four runs. An infield RBI single from Lee, followed by a two-run double from Yhoswar Garcia and another RBI double by Jadiel Sanchez put the Threshers on top 9-7.

Leading by two in the bottom of the ninth, Threshers righty Alex Garbrick was unable to secure the save as the Blue Jays scratched across two runs to tie the contest 9-9 and send it to extras. Garbrick was later charged with a blown save, but also credited with his first win of the season.

Tied 9-9 in the tenth, and with automatic runner placed on second base to begin the extra frame, first baseman Micah Yonamine shot a single right up the middle allowing the go-ahead run to score and give the Threshers a 10-9 advantage.

Right-hander Konnor Ash entered for the Threshers in the home half of the tenth, and worked a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts to notch his first save of the season and give the visitors a 10-9 victory.

Clearwater and Dunedin resume the six-game series on Friday night, with lefty Jordi Martinez scheduled to start for the Threshers. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network beginning at 6:20 p.m.

