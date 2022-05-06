The American Athletic Conference 2022 Baseball Tournament at BayCare Ballpark May 24th-29

May 6, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - The American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship returns to Clearwater May 24th-29th. BayCare Ballpark will host eight league teams in a double-elimination tournament: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, South Florida, Tulane, UCF, and Wichita State. Find all game times and postseason info on TheAmerican.org/tournaments.

The Tuesday-Saturday games will be streamed on ESPN+ with championship Sunday broadcast on ESPNews.

General admission tickets may be purchased walk-up or over the phone at the BayCare Box Office. Gates will open 1 hour prior to first pitch each day.

Threshers season ticket holders are entitled to one complimentary tournament pass per season seat. Visit the box office or customer service behind section 106 to take advantage of this benefit.

Pricing: Single-Day Tickets -

$8 Adults

$6 - seniors, children, students, and military

Tournament Pass -

$36 - adults

$18 - seniors, children, students, and military

BayCare Box Office Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 10am-4pm

Phone: 727-467-4457

601 N Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL 33765

The American Baseball Championship on TheAmerican.org/tournaments

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.