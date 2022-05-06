The American Athletic Conference 2022 Baseball Tournament at BayCare Ballpark May 24th-29
May 6, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship returns to Clearwater May 24th-29th. BayCare Ballpark will host eight league teams in a double-elimination tournament: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, South Florida, Tulane, UCF, and Wichita State. Find all game times and postseason info on TheAmerican.org/tournaments.
The Tuesday-Saturday games will be streamed on ESPN+ with championship Sunday broadcast on ESPNews.
General admission tickets may be purchased walk-up or over the phone at the BayCare Box Office. Gates will open 1 hour prior to first pitch each day.
Threshers season ticket holders are entitled to one complimentary tournament pass per season seat. Visit the box office or customer service behind section 106 to take advantage of this benefit.
Pricing: Single-Day Tickets -
$8 Adults
$6 - seniors, children, students, and military
Tournament Pass -
$36 - adults
$18 - seniors, children, students, and military
BayCare Box Office Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 10am-4pm
Phone: 727-467-4457
601 N Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL 33765
The American Baseball Championship on TheAmerican.org/tournaments
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from May 6, 2022
- The American Athletic Conference 2022 Baseball Tournament at BayCare Ballpark May 24th-29 - Clearwater Threshers
- Ricky Tiedemann Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Month - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Yonamine's 10th Inning RBI Single Pushes Threshers Past Blue Jays 10-9 - Clearwater Threshers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Clearwater Threshers Stories
- The American Athletic Conference 2022 Baseball Tournament at BayCare Ballpark May 24th-29
- Yonamine's 10th Inning RBI Single Pushes Threshers Past Blue Jays 10-9
- Threshers May 17th-22nd Series Time and Game Updates
- Simmons, Baylor Lift Threshers to 12-9 Victory over Blue Jays
- Threshers Fall Short in Opener against Blue Jays, 3-2