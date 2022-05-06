St. Lucie Clinches Series with Win over Cardinals

The Palm Beach Cardinals were unable to dig out of an early hole on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium en route to an 8-3 loss to the St. Lucie Mets.

The Beach Birds' foe from St. Lucie County clinches the six-game series with Friday's victory. The Mets tacked on the game's first four runs in the second and third innings and led by as much as 6-1 midway through the fourth inning.

Palm Beach's first run came in the bottom of the third on a Tyler Reichenborn bases-loaded walk. They added another in the fourth when Hansel Otamendi sent a sacrifice fly to right field. The Cardinals' last run of the evening came in the fifth, off the bat of Osvaldo Tovalin.

The Mets added a run each in the seventh and eighth innings.

Carlos Guarate started for Palm Beach and took the loss with a four-inning appearance. The righty logged five strikeouts. Relievers Jose Moreno, Gustavo Rodriguez and Gianluca Dalatri combined for no earned runs over five innings and collectively struck out 10 batters.

