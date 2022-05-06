Ricky Tiedemann Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Month

DUNEDIN, FL - Minor League Baseball announced today the Player of the Month winners for April. Ricky Tiedemann became the first Dunedin Blue Jays pitcher to win the award in the Florida State League, and the first to win Player of the Month since Orelvis Martinez in July of last season. Since 2010, four Dunedin Blue Jays have won Player of the Month, including Martinez, Demi Orimoloye in 2019, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2017, and Ryan McBroom in 2016.

During the month, Ricky Tiedemann tied the league lead in wins with three. Tiedemann, 19, held a 0.90 ERA, struck out 33, posted a 0.75 WHIP, held opponents to a .081 batting average. The California native highlighted the month with five perfect innings in a win against the Bradenton Maruaders. This season is the first in the professional career for the lefty. He was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2021 MLB draft from Golden West Junior College in California.

