Tortugas' Rally Falls One Run Short against Hammerheads, 7-6

May 6, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Trailing 7-0 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Tortugas came storming back. Daytona tallied four in the sixth and two more in the ninth, but stranded the tying and winning runs in scoring position, as the Jupiter Hammerheads squeaked out a 7-6 win over the Daytona Tortugas in front of 2,095 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Friday night.

For the first time in the series, Jupiter (13-12) struck first. LF Kyler Castillo (3-5, R, RBI, SO) ignited a two-out first inning rally with a single to right, while DH Osiris Johnson (1-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, SO) followed with a skyscraping drive to center. The shot sailed out to the right the batter's eye for a two-run home run - Johnson's first of the year - to put the Hammerheads in front 2-0.

An inning later, C José Estrada (1-4, R, 2 SO) poked a leadoff base-hit to center. Jupiter's RF Jorge Caballero (2-4, 2 R, 3B, HR, 3 RBI, SO) proceeded to punch a 3-2 delivery out to dead center field, as well, for a two-run blast of his own. Caballero's first long ball of the campaign stretched the visitor's cushion to four.

The Hammerheads added one more run in the inning, as 3B Angeudis Santos (1-4, R, BB, 2 SO) walked, stole second, and scored on a single to right from Castillo.

Ahead by five, Jupiter kept tacking on in the sixth. With a man at first and two out, Caballero hit a laser that glanced off the first baseman's mitt and rolled into the right-field corner. The 22-year-old chugged all the way around to third with a triple, scoring the runner at first, to make it a six-run affair. CF Javeon Cody (1-4, RBI, 2 SO) followed by smashing an 0-2 pitch into right for an RBI single.

Down seven, Daytona (11-14) started to chip away in the bottom of the frame. Consecutive walks to DH Hayden Jones (1-3, R, 2B, BB, SO) and 3B Reyny Reyes (1-3, R, BB, SO) started the inning and a fielder's choice error off the bat of SS Gus Steiger (1-5, R, 2B, RBI, 2 SO) loaded the bags. RF Austin Hendrick (0-4, R, RBI, BB, 2 SO) coaxed a bases-loaded walk to break up the shutout and cut the deficit to 7-1.

A wild pitch on a swingin strikeout enabled Reyes to cross from third and LF Jamal O'Guinn (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SO) followed by walloping a double down the line in left. Two runs scored on the two-bagger to trim the Tortugas' deficit to three, 7-4.

In the ninth, Daytona was at it again. C Joe DeLuca (1-4, R, 2B, SO) started the attack with a leadoff double to left and advanced to third on an infield single by 2B Brandon Leyton (2-4, R, 2 SO). After a wild pitch scored DeLuca from third, Reyes smacked a single to center to put the tying runs aboard.

Steiger pulled the 'Tugas ever closer by rifling a liner into right. Leyton scored easily from second, while Reyes halted at third with the tying run. The Spring Park, Minn. native chugged into second with a hustle double to set Daytona up with the tying and winning runs at second and third and one out.

However, that was as far as the comeback would go. Hammerheads' LHP Caleb Wurster (1.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO) settled down and registered a strike out and a soft ground ball to first to halt the rally and secure Jupiter's 7-6 win and his second save.

RHP Chris Mokma (5.0+ IP, H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO) was unable to record an out in the sixth, but yielded just one hit en route to his third win of the year for the Hammerheads.

Daytona's RHP Tanner Cooper (4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) battled through four frames, but suffered his first defeat of the year.

