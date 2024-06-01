Yoho Stars in Double-A Debut, Shuckers Fall to Pensacola

June 1, 2024

BILOXI, MS - After six first-inning runs for the Biloxi Shuckers (19-31), the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (27-23) scored seven of the game's final eight runs in an 8-7 loss for Biloxi at Shuckers Ballpark on Saturday night. Shuckers' reliever Craig Yoho starred in his Double-A debut, striking out five of the seven batters he faced, including three looking strikeouts over the eighth and ninth innings.

Pensacola struck first when Jakob Marsee hit a solo home run to right as the first batter of the game. The Shuckers, however, struck back in the bottom of the inning and tied the game on a sacrifice fly from Eric Brown Jr. A balk from Blue Wahoos' starter Paul Campbell with the bases loaded brought home Mike Boeve, giving Biloxi a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Zavier Warren smashed a 108 MPH line drive off Zach Zubia's glove at first scoring Carlos Rodriguez from third with a single and extending the lead to 3-1. The next batter, Andy Yerzy, capped off a six-run inning for Biloxi with a three-run line drive home run to right, making it 6-1.

The six-run inning was the ninth time in franchise history the Shuckers scored at least six runs in the first, and the first time since August 29, 2023, against the Tennessee Smokies.

The Blue Wahoos struck back in the second with a solo shot from Sean Roby and made it 6-3 the next inning when Nathan Martorella hit a solo home run to right. In the fourth, Pensacola got within one with a two-RBI double from Paul McIntosh and then tied the game on a wild pitch. An error later in the inning gave Pensacola their first lead of the night, 7-6. They added to the lead with a sacrifice fly from McIntosh in the sixth, making it 8-6.

In the seventh, Ethan Murray led off with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Brock Wilken, making it 8-7. Murray's double was part of a 2-for-3 night that included two stolen bases. The Shuckers, however, were retired in order in the ninth by Raffi Vizcaíno, earning his third save of the year. Adam Laskey (2-0) earned the win for Pensacola while Will Childers (0-2) took the loss for Biloxi.

