RHP Logan Henderson Promoted to Biloxi from High-A Wisconsin

June 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Logan Henderson has been promoted to Double-A Biloxi and added to the active roster from High-A Wisconsin. Henderson will wear No. 12. The active roster stands at 28 players.

Over four starts in 2024 between the Rookie-level ACL Brewers and High-A Wisconsin, Henderson struck out 20 and walked two over 11.1 innings. In his final start with High-A Wisconsin, Henderson struck out seven over four shutout innings. Henderson ranks as the No. 16 Brewers' prospect per MLB Pipeline .

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com , the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

