Superb Pitching, Timely Hitting, Leads Biscuits to Doubleheader Sweep and Series Win on Saturday

PEARL, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (29-21) swept the Mississippi Braves (23-27) in the Saturday doubleheader to take the series at Trustmark Park. The pitching staff allowed just one run in 14 innings while the offense delivered timely hits late in both games.

The Biscuits will go for five of six in the series on Sunday and extended their division lead to two games over Pensacola.

Game One

Montgomery came up with two late runs in a 2-1 win to start the doubleheader.

Cole Wilcox allowed a run in 5 â  innings to earn his third win. He allowed four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth, Dominic Keegan and Kenny Piper each doubled in runs to put the Biscuits ahead 2-1.

Austin Vernon notched his fifth straight save with two strikeouts in a scoreless seventh.

Game Two

The Biscuits offense got going late again in game two. With no score, Keegan led off the fifth inning with a triple. Nick Schnell then homered to straight away center field to make it 2-0. Willy Vasquez followed with a bomb to left center in the first back-to-back homer sequence for Montgomery this season.

Bob Seymour doubled in a run in the sixth, and Mason Auer scored after two stolen bases in the seventh to make it 5-0.

Ben Peoples delivered five shutout innings for a second straight start. Sean Hunley followed with a pair of scoreless frames.

The series finale is on Sunday night at Trustmark Park. Logan Workman will make the start for Montgomery while Jake McSteen is slated to start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 2:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

