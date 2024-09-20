Biscuits Top Shuckers, Advance to Southern League Championship Series

September 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits on game night

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits on game night(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits won the decisive game three of the Southern League Division Series, 8-2, over the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium to advance to the Southern League Championship Series.

The Biscuits will compete in the SLCS for the first time since 2021. The club last won a Southern League Championship in 2007, winning in back-to-back years.

Montgomery jumped ahead immediately in the first inning. Chandler Simpson led off with an infield single, and Tanner Murray tripled off the wall in right center to score the game's first run. Carson Williams brought in Murray with a sacrifice fly to center field.

In the second, the Biscuits strung together three two-out hits to score three more runs. Simpson lined a single to center field to score a run. Murray roped a two-run double to the left-field corner to make it 5-0 and chase Biloxi's starter out of the game.

Murray added an RBI single to make it 6-0 in the fourth. Murray finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, and four RBI. He was a home run shy of the cycle. Simpson racked up four hits as the leadoff hitter, all singles. He recorded an RBI and scored three runs.

Duncan Davitt delivered five scoreless innings in his first career postseason start. He allowed three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

In the eighth inning, Xavier Isaac smashed a two-run, opposite-field, home run to make it 8-2. Isaac has 19 combined home runs between High-A and Double-A this season.

The bullpen covered the final four innings. Austin Vernon threw two shutout frames, and Paul Gervase secured the final three outs, striking out the side in the ninth inning.

The Biscuits secured their first postseason series win since 2007.

Montgomery will host game one of the Southern League Championship Series on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 3:33 pm CT.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.