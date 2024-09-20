Barons Pound out 14 Hits in 12-5 Win over Tennessee in Game 2 to Even Series at 1-1

September 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons pounded 14 hits in a 12-5 win over Tennessee before 3,664 at Regions Field in Game 2 of the Southern League Division Series on Thursday night. The Barons evened the series at 1-1 and play Game 3 on Friday at Regions Field.

Terrell Tatum led the red-hot Barons bats with three hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Rikuu Nishida had two hits, one RBI, and one run scored. Matt Hogan had two hits and two RBIs. Jacob Gonzalez had two hits with a home run.

The Smokies scored first in the game in the top of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the first inning, Michael Turner singled to center field and scored Mario Camilletti, and the game was tied at 1-1. In the bottom of the second inning, Gonzalez hit a solo home run to right center field and the Barons led 2-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Hogan singled to center field, scoring Jason Matthews and Nishida. The Barons took a 5-2 lead. In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Barons broke the game open on an RBI triple by Shawn Goosenberg that cleared the bases, and the Barons led 12-2.

Starting pitcher Tyler Schweitzer (1-0, 3.60) was the winning pitcher, going 5.0 innings, giving up seven hits, two earned runs, and two walks with two strikeouts.

LHP Garrett Schoenle pitched 2.0 innings in relief, giving up nothing with two strikeouts, and has been one of the Barons' most reliable pitchers in 2024.

Next, the Barons play Game 3 on Friday. The winner advances to the Southern League Championship Series.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.