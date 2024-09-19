Biscuits Fall to Shuckers, Forces Decisive Game Three

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits fell 5-1 in game two of the Southern League Division Series to the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The loss forces a decisive game three on Friday night.

K.C. Hunt pitched a career-high 7 Ã¢..." innings and allowed one run to lead the Shuckers to a win. Biloxi put up two runs in the second inning and three runs in the sixth inning.

In the eighth, Montgomery got some momentum with a pair of base runners for the first time. Matthew Etzel flared an RBI single into center field to make it 5-1, but the Biscuits left runners on the corners.

The Biscuits will attempt to get back to the Southern League Championship Series for the first time since 2021. The club last won a Southern League title in 2007, winning in back-to-back years.

The decisive game three is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while Nate Peterson is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

