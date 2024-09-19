Hunt Dominates, Shuckers Force Game Three in Montgomery

BILOXI, MS - Behind the third-longest start in franchise playoff history from K.C. Hunt, the Biloxi Shuckers (1-1) staved off elimination in game two of the Southern League Division Series and forced a win-or-go-home game three against the Montgomery Biscuits (1-1) with a 5-1 win at Riverwalk Stadium on Thursday night. The win marked the Shuckers' first in the playoffs since game four of the Southern League Championship Series against the Jackson Generals on September 14, 2019.

The Shuckers struck first in the second off starter Yoniel Curet with a two-RBI double from Nick Kahle with two outs, giving the Shuckers a 2-0 lead. In the sixth, Connor Scott doubled the lead and made it 4-0 with a two-RBI double. Later in the inning, Cooper Pratt, making his Double-A debut, lined a single to left for his first hit at the level, driving in a run and making it 5-0.

K.C. Hunt, making his first career playoff start, starred for the Shuckers. After allowing a hit in the first, Hunt retired 11 in a row before a single in the fifth that was later erased on a caught stealing. Hunt, who had pitched into the seventh inning once in his career, completed 7.2 innings, allowed three hits, one run and struck out five. The start was the third-longest in Shuckers playoff history and a new career-high for Hunt. It marked the first time a Shuckers pitcher had recorded an out in the eighth inning since Dylan File went 8.1 innings in game two of the Southern League Division Series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in 2019.

The Biscuits tallied their only run of the night in the eighth with an RBI single from Matthew Etzel, scoring Xavier Isaac from second. Out of the bullpen, Blake Hoplub retired four of the final five batters he faced, sending the Shuckers to game three. Hunt (1-0) earned the win while Curet (0-1) took the loss.

At the plate, Cooper Pratt (1-for-4, HBP) reached base twice in his Double-A debut while Darrien Miller (1-for-2, 2 BB) and Zavier Warren (2-for-3, BB) each reached base three times.

The deciding game of the series is scheduled for tomorrow at Riverwalk Stadium at 6:35 p.m. Nate Peterson (3-9, 4.08) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Duncan Davitt (2-4, 4.76) for the Biscuits. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

