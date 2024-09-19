Smokies Take Down Barons 3-1 in Game 1 at Tennessee
September 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Birmingham Barons News Release
The Birmingham Barons lost 3-1 to the Tennessee Smokies before 3,129 at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday night. The Barons had eight hits in the game but left 11 runners on base and could only get a home run by third baseman Nick Podkul.
Starting pitcher Juan Carela took the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up five hits, two earned runs, and two walks with four strikeouts. Relief pitcher Zach Franklin pitched the sixth inning, while Payton Pallette pitched the seventh and eighth innings. Both pitchers didn't give up any runs in their three innings of relief.
Pokul had two hits with the home run, while Terrell Tatum had a hit and two walks in the game.
Next, the Barons will play Game 2 at Regions Field against the Smokies. LHP Tyer Schweitzer will get the start for the Barons.
