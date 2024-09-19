Mississippi-Native Pratt Joins Shuckers for Game Two of SLDS

September 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that SS Cooper Pratt has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin and SS/2B Eric Brown Jr. has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List. Pratt has been assigned the No. 10. The active roster is at 28 players.

Pratt, a native of Senatobia, Mississippi, appeared in 96 games in the regular season between Single-A Carolina (73g) and High-A Wisconsin (23g). Pratt was named a Carolina League Post-Season All-Star on Wednesday after a .295/.394/.395 slash line with the Mudcats, including 11 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs and 36 RBI.

