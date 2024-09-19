Trash Pandas Jersey Auctions Raise over $25k for Local Nonprofits in Second Half

September 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce the total earnings from each of the final three 2024 Jersey Auctions and the foundations that will be benefited from each auction.

Each auction raised funds for a designated local non-profit organization and the Trash Pandas Foundation.

The "Space" themed Jersey Auction on Saturday, August 10 raised a total of $12,443 which was split between Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen and the Trash Pandas Foundation. The "Tuxedo" themed Jersey Auction on Saturday, August 31 raised $6,333 which was split between Wellstone Inc. and the Trash Pandas Foundation. The final auction was the "Huntsville Stars" themed Jersey Auction on Saturday, September 7 which raised $7,065 split between Land Trust North AL and the Trash Pandas Foundation.

Combined with the three Trash Pandas Jersey Auction totals from the first half, a total of $56,665.71 was raised benefitting multiple organizations throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.